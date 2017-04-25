Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had private meetings with the President yesterday over the political situation prompted by the Egrant allegations. In another story, the newspaper says EU figures released yesterday shows that a surplus last year equivalent to one per cent of GDP put Malta in second place after Luxembourg.

The Malta Independent says former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Michael Briguglio, who last Sunday addressed a national protest against corruption organised by the Nationalist Party, has no intention of contesting the election with the PN.

L-Orizzont says that a historic agreement on the minimum wage is expected to be reached soon.

In-Nazzjon quotes Dr Busuttil saying that a Prime Minister who is under investigation should resign.