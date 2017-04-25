No barrier to crossing at Porte des Bombes

Photo: Malta Dizastru Totali/Paul Ayling

Swapping hedges with barriers along the Portes des Bombes thoroughfare might not have been the most aesthetically sensitive option, but it at least stopped reckless pedestrians from crossing the busy road.

Or so Transport Malta thought.

Photos posted on Facebook group Malta Dizastru Totali yesterday depict a man slithering along the ground to make his way past the unsightly metal barriers, with the images shocking and amusing social media users in equal measure.

"We try and do something about safety, and then you find an Einstein who does something like that," one person wrote, as another wondered who would get the blame if the man ended up getting hit by a car.

Another felt that having barriers simply wasn't enough. "We need a warden stationed there to fine anyone doing this," they argued.

While for another faction of Facebook users, the images spoke volumes about the alternative.

"Maybe it says something about the subway?" one wondered, with a woman also chiming in. "Let me tell you," she wrote, "it's all fine and dandy during the daytime, but it's terrifying to use that subway as a woman at night."

