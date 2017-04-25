‘Life-changing’ scoliosis surgery gives young man new hope

Aaron Camilleri, pictured with his parents, Doreen and Pierre, can finally lie down on his back. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Aaron Camilleri can finally lie on his back, more than a decade since he started developing severe scoliosis.

The curve in his back is nearly all gone, replaced by long scars, which for the 21-year-old act as a reminder that “everything is possible”.

He told this newspaper that he now feels reborn following the third attempt at a “life-changing” operation.

Born with spina bifida, Mr Camilleri has had to undergo several operations. He started developing scoliosis when he was around 10, but some six years ago, he was told that an operation was needed to treat his serious scoliosis.

In 2013, together with his father, Pierre, he left for the Royal National Ortho­paedic Hospital in Stanmore, UK. But on the day of the operation, they were informed the surgery could not take place because of Aaron’s high blood pressure.

A year later, his mother, Doreen, went public with his story on Facebook, as she felt that the family “was going around in circles”. Her son’s scoliosis had worsened to the extent that he sometimes had to sleep sitting down because he had difficulty breathing.

After the young man’s story was picked up by the media, the government asked Mater Dei Hospital to look into the case.

Aaron eventually underwent several tests and the family was given the go-ahead for his treatment abroad.

Back in the UK in 2015, the doctors were satisfied that preparatory surgery for the operation had gone well.

The young man decided to write about his life and what he had gone through

But this operation had to be postponed as well following a kidney infection, which was treated immediately, Pierre Camilleri told this newspaper yesterday.

Once back in Malta, the family sought a second opinion, Mr Camilleri added.

His son then started being seen to at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in the UK and other Oxford University hospitals.

Aaron was told that the operation would stop the further development of the scoliosis.

But after the seven-hour operation on March 23, his father realised that the surgeon had actually removed the severe curve in his spine. The young man can finally lie down on his back, Mr Camilleri explained, beaming.

Starting in 2013 and up until this third attempt, Aaron’s mind had been clouded with questions, including whether he should risk the operation and why this was happening to him. He spent nights trying to figure out an answer, to no avail.

So instead, he decided to write about his life, recounting what he had gone through over the previous two decades.

The process helped him realise that he had achieved a lot, so he thought of publishing his account in a book, in an effort to inspire other young people going through the same ordeal.

One of the things that he has had to overcome was his fear. He drew inspiration from his parents, who are bringing up 10 children in all. The 21-year-old felt that he had to do his bit as well.

When dealing with sorrow and a sense of helplessness, he turned to his friends, who form part of a group called Link Youths. Aaron believes that other young people in his situation should try joining some local youth organisation, because the friends they make there will help keep their spirits up.

In all, Aaron has had to go to the United Kingdom some eight times since 2013, and throughout, his family has been supported by the health authorities, Puttinu Cares and the Malta Community Chest Fund foundation.

He just returned to Malta last Friday, and is now at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital to recover.

In the meantime, he is drawing up a list of things he wants to do, with his tertiary education topping the list

Unfortunately, he had to put his business and commerce studies on hold as he waited for the much-needed surgery.