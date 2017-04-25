Government to employ local wardens, union says
The government has taken up a GWU suggestion to employ all local wardens in a centralised agency, the union said this afternoon.
It said it looked forward to talks with the government on how the reform would be carried out, saying the move would see to the wardens gaining more respect.
The wardens are currently employed by a number of private companies.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had hinted at the shift during his closing speech at the Labour Party Annual General Conference last Sunday, telling delegates that it made no sense for wardens to be private sector employees.
"We will soon begin consultation so that they will be incorporated in a government department, but nobody would be able to be transferred to another State entity," he had said.
