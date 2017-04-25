Google launches Malta digital workshop programme, offering free training to anyone

Grigoris Zarifopoulos, Country Manager Greece, Malta and Cyprus, Google launching the Digital Workshop in Malta.

Google has launched the Digital Workshop programme in Malta, a new online platform offering free training to all those who want to grow their digital skills and increase their knowledge in digital marketing.

This new platform can be accessed at https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalworkshop-mt/ .

According to European Commission, almost half of the EU population (47%) is not properly digitally skilled, yet in the near future 90% of jobs will require some level of digital skills. The EC estimates that 756,000 jobs will go unfilled by 2020 because of this skills gap. In Malta according to the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), 21.3% of the population has never used the internet (EU average: 14.5%) and when it comes to digital skills, only 49% individuals have basic digital skills, decreasing from 52% in 2015 (EU average: 56%).

Google’s Digital Workshop allows anyone to get a personalised digital tune-up online from anywhere at any time. The platform covers over 20 topics explained through digestible action-oriented and plainly spoken lessons.

The Digital Workshop is delivered in collaboration with relevant partners organisations including Malta National Skills Council (NSC) and eSkills Malta Foundation.

All businesses as well as individuals interested in expanding their digital knowledge can sign up for free to attend the online courses available through the platform.