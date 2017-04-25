Advert
Electrogas deal raises 'obvious questions', says PN shadow minister

Marthese Portelli reiterates opposition to 'monument to corruption'

Marthese Portelli.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is continuously spinning facts in his favour, energy shadow minister Marthese Portelli said this afternoon, insisting the new power station inaugurated yesterday was nothing but “another monument to corruption”.

Addressing a press conference at the Nationalist Party headquarters this afternoon, Dr Portelli said that the opening of the power station raised “obvious questions” on the deal between the Maltese government and the companies involved.

READ: Electrogas power station opens as 'cancer factory' is shut down

The Electrogas power station, which was inaugurated by Dr Muscat yesterday minutes after the old Delimara power station was switched off, has been built by Siemens, Socar of Azerbaijan and a consortium of Maltese companies.

“The first order of business for then-energy minister Konrad Mizzi following the power station deal was to open Panama company Hearnville. When one analyses the government’s deal with Electrogas, one cannot but question the motives,” Dr Portelli insisted.

The shadow minister went on to say that the Prime Minister himself had praised energy measures put forward by the PN administration during the previous legislature, adding that decisions on the new power station were clearly not in the interest of people.

She also criticised the government for selling its stake in Enemalta for €320 million to Shanghai Electric and the person the government had negotiated with had also had a secret company opened for him by Nexia BT, in the British Virgin Islands.

 

