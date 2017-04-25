Advert
Customs officers report varied haul of seized items in first quarter of this year

19,896 chocolate eggs, 8,328 pairs of flipflops and 32,800 mobile phone batteries/covers were among the items seized by customs officers in the first three months of this year.

Data issued today by the Customs Department also shows that inspectors seized 26,030 cans of pineapple and 24 security cameras.

The department said its inspectors are set to break counterfeit seizure records this year.

See the full list below.

 
