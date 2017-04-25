Court refuses PM's request to hear Egrant libel cases with urgency

Updated with court's reaction

A court has refused the Prime Minister’s request to hear libel cases against Daphne Caruana Galizia with urgency.

Separate applications filed by the PM's chief of staff Keith Schembri were also rejected.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale said that the court was very busy and there was no reason why these cases should be given precedence over other pending cases.

The libel cases were instituted following claims by Ms Caruana Galizia that secret Panama company Egrant is owned by the Prime Minister's wife Michelle.

Read: Muscat asks inquiring magistrate to investigate Egrant claims

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that it took note of the decision "with regret" but would "respect the court's decision and cooperate at every stage."

Watch: 'I do not have any offshore companies and neither do my wife or children' - PM Muscat

"Nobody wants the truth, and the truth under oath, to emerge more than the Prime Minister and his family," the statement continued, saying that this would stop the "unscrupulous lies and calumnies" being written.

"Democracy and the rule of law should be respected and applied to all," it ended.

In the case of Keith Schembri, the court also rejected a request for the appointment of a judicial assistant saying it wanted to hear the case itself, as it had always done.

However, it authorised him to present testimony by affidavits.