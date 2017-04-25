Cameron's former special advisor in Malta to debate Brexit

Mats Persson, David Cameron's former special adviser will be among the main speakers at a Brexit breakfast debate in Malta next week.

Mr Persson was part of the team which renegotiated the terms of the UK's membership of the European Union in 2015 and 2016, and before that served as director of Open Europe, a think-tank promoting economic and political reform in Europe.

Themed 'Brexit: Mind the gap', the debate on May 3 at the Intercontinental Malta will also feature Foreign Minister George Vella and Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola.

Britain triggered a political earthquake in Europe by voting to opt out of the EU. Ten months on, many questions remain, amid general election called in June to try to bring about stability. What is the real impact of Brexit on Britain and the rest of Europe? Does it have to be a messy divorce? And does Malta stand to gain or lose from the split?

Organised by Times of Malta and EY, the debate will be moderated by online editor Herman Grech.

To register for the breakfast debate send an email to [email protected].