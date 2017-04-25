80,000 flowering plants used in infiorata

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Around 80,000 flowering plants were used to design Malta’s EU Council Presidency logo, which is the theme of this year’s infiorata in St George’s Square. as part of the fourth edition of the Valletta Green Festival.

The infiorata is part of the fourth edition of the Valletta Green Festival. The design was created in six hours last night by about 20 employees of Environmental Landscapes Consortium.

This year’s edition of the festival will be spread over a week and will also include the opening of the underground cisterns beneath the Archbishop’s Palace, which are the only sources of fresh water in the capital.

The cisterns along with the gardens of the Palace and St Catherine’s Monastery will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 9am and noon, and from 4 to 7pm.