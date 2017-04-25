Advert
Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 10:50

Valletta-based IBB hotel group to open new hotel in Germany

Ingelheim hotel on track to open in June

  • The reception of the IBB Hotel Ingelheim.

    The reception of the IBB Hotel Ingelheim.

  • Casual meeting: The bar-lounge overlooking the city.

    Casual meeting: The bar-lounge overlooking the city.

Valletta-based hotel group IBB Hotel Collection is on track to open a new hotel in Germany this coming June.   

The hotel, in the centre of historic town Ingelheim, will be the eleventh in the IBB Hotel Collection and will be geared towards attracting business and private visitors.

"With local companies and wine tourism in the emerging region of Rheinhessen, the city has a constant demand for hotel rooms," said group managing director Vladimir Saal. 

The hotel will have 103 rooms, six studios, a meeting room and lounge bar with views of the city. 

IBB Hotel Collection last week announced that it would be restoring Senglea’s iconic Maċina Bastion and transforming it into the first Cugó Gran hotel in Malta. The group is also in the process of developing the IBB Pjazza Merkanti in Valletta, scheduled to open early next year. 

Operating from its headquarters in Valletta, the IBB Hotel Collection is part of the Von der Heyden Group. Currently, it operates ten hotels in Austria, Spain, Germany and Poland.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta and World War I – January-May 1917

  2. Potential breakthrough for Multiple...

  3. Urethral plugs: a critical emergency

  4. ‘Massacre and terrorism from the air’

  5. Regular 45 minute workouts boost brain...

  6. Faithless DJ set by Sister Bliss to...

  7. Valletta-based IBB hotel group to open...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed