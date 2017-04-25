Valletta-based IBB hotel group to open new hotel in Germany

Valletta-based hotel group IBB Hotel Collection is on track to open a new hotel in Germany this coming June.

The hotel, in the centre of historic town Ingelheim, will be the eleventh in the IBB Hotel Collection and will be geared towards attracting business and private visitors.

"With local companies and wine tourism in the emerging region of Rheinhessen, the city has a constant demand for hotel rooms," said group managing director Vladimir Saal.

The hotel will have 103 rooms, six studios, a meeting room and lounge bar with views of the city.

IBB Hotel Collection last week announced that it would be restoring Senglea’s iconic Maċina Bastion and transforming it into the first Cugó Gran hotel in Malta. The group is also in the process of developing the IBB Pjazza Merkanti in Valletta, scheduled to open early next year.

Operating from its headquarters in Valletta, the IBB Hotel Collection is part of the Von der Heyden Group. Currently, it operates ten hotels in Austria, Spain, Germany and Poland.