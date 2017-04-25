‘Smart Teeth’ gives you the chance to learn from a dentist

Event poster designed by Rebecca Tong & Stephanie Ghio.

Malta Café Scientifique are offering everyone the opportunity to gain insight into the future of teeth regeneration, an art which proves vital in today’s world.

Next week's event Smart Teeth will offer audiences the chance to learn from and question the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the University of Malta’s Prof. Josette Camilleri Barbara.

The discussion will focus on smart materials which aid in dental regeneration and what the future looks like for such innovative procedures.

Smart Teeth will be held on May 3 at 7.30pm (Doors open at 7.15pm) in the Cinema room of Spazju Kreattiv at St James Cavalier in Valletta. More information about the event can be found on the event's Facebook page.