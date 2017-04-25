Faithless DJ set by Sister Bliss to delight the crowds this Friday

Sister Bliss will delight Gianpula crowds with a 90-minute set including anthems from legendary electronic act Faithless this coming Friday, as Sunglasses at Night celebrates its eighth birthday.

Faithless DJ Sister Bliss.

The world-famous DJ has been handpicked by the Sunglasses at Night crew to ensure clubbers see out the anniversary event in style.

Faithless are one of the most successful electronic acts in the world, having sold more than 15 million records over the course of a career spanning 20 years.

Among their top hits are Insomnia, Mass Destruction, God Is a DJ, Muhammad Ali, We Come 1 and Salva Mea.

VIP tickets are already sold out and the last general entry tickets can be purchased from any New York Best outlet or from www.sunglassesatnight.net.