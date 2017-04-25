Times of Malta ‒ Shambolic landscapes
Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 06:04 by

Emanuel Fenech, San Ġwann

Shambolic landscapes

I just wanted to share with readers the improvements with regard to the landscapes of Malta courtesy of the Planning Authority.

The PA should be thanked for having rendered a view of the majestic fortifications left to us by those valiant Knights of St John to a shambolic scape.  I expect that, as long as another developer rakes in millions of euros, then it is all worth it. I am sure future generations will remember the PA with the utmost of gratitude.

