Shambolic landscapes
I just wanted to share with readers the improvements with regard to the landscapes of Malta courtesy of the Planning Authority.
The PA should be thanked for having rendered a view of the majestic fortifications left to us by those valiant Knights of St John to a shambolic scape. I expect that, as long as another developer rakes in millions of euros, then it is all worth it. I am sure future generations will remember the PA with the utmost of gratitude.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.