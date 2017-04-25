Church devotion

One cannot help noticing the difference between the administration of Holy Communion in Malta and in Poland.

The Catholic Church in Poland has retained the administration of Holy Communion by the consecrated hands of an ordained priest – possibly of a consecrated nun – rather than by lay people, however devout and well meaning. And this is done by the priest directly into the faithfuls’ mouth, not onto his/her hands.

This traditional, rigorous practice is not there to accommodate a facile receiving of the Sacred Host of the Body and Blood of Jesus by the congregation but to retain and foster respect, piety and devotion. And in Poland it works. Churches are full and silent and the faithful listen attentively to the words of the celebrating priest.

In Malta, since Vatican Council II, we have probably chosen to accommodate a facile and less devout practice by the faithful. There has probably been a slight misinterpretation of the ordinances of the council when it comes to giving and receiving Holy Communion.

Better a living, devout and vibrant Church than a watered-down version of Catholic practice during Mass.

Moreover, in Poland, people traditionally kneel at the presbytery and receive the Sacred Host from the hands of the priest, who moves along administering Holy Communion.

This used to happen at Ta’ Pinu and other churches in our towns and villages in the past. Ta’ Pinu church used to have a lovely presbytery but it was replaced by a more triumphant baldachin years ago because some well-meaning faithful had offered a sum of money for this sad alteration, in imitation of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Religious and spiritual devotion have, in my opinion and that of others, suffered significantly but it is not too late to turn the clock back.

A church organ is exclusively used in Poland. No fancy instruments, however partly biblical they may be. Organ music is more spiritual.

In Malta, religious music is sometimes devout but can also be banal and slipshod.

More rigour and discipline is called for to foster more devotion in our churches.