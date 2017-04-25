In the Talking Point ‘Politics as public service’ (April 18), Desmond Zammit Marmarà brings out clearly the hurtful political contortions being endured by Labour Party supporters.

While acknowledging the numerous ills and vices attributable, no doubt, to this scandal-ridden Labour government mired in corruption, he cannot bring himself round to condemn Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his cronies.

However, in his view, there is no comparison between what Labour has to offer and what the Nationalists have to offer in return.

Well, we should thank God for that because we already know what Labour has offered, namely scandal after scandal, corrupt practices, bad governance, lack of transparency, lack of meritocracy and a complete lack of accountability.

In sharp contrast, Simon Busuttil and his revamped Nationalist Party are offering clean, honest politics in government.

Zammit Marmarà is right, of course, when he asserts that Labour has delivered but, unfortunately, for the wrong reasons and the country is suffering as a result. And in his blind political faith in Labour, he cannot digest what Busuttil is offering.

With hand on heart, and in the national interest(?) he proclaims he will vote Labour.

Well, what can one expect in his case? But we have not given up hope because he states that he admires people who change sides out of genuine conviction. Perhaps he can come round toit if only he listens carefully, and without bias, to what Busuttil is saying.