Senglea Athletic end 35-year wait

Melita 0

Senglea Athletic 3

Senglea Athletic ended a 35-year wait when they were promoted to the Premier League following a comfortable victory over Melita.

Steve D’Amato’s men needed just 45 minutes to wrap up the points and remain just one point behind joint-leaders Lija Athletic and Naxxar who were also promoted last weekend.

Senglea made their intentions known right from the outset and Augustin Obaje-Smith was denied by a fine one-handed save by Grima.

The Cottonera side took the lead on 25 minutes.

From a Juninho Cabral corner, the ball fell into the path of Terrence Vella who blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

Senglea made it-2-0 on 33 minutes. Pablo Doffo’s inswinger came off the post and in came Beppe Muscat who slotted the ball home.

More woes followed for the Amateurs as on 42 minutes Vella fed Cabral who turned past a defender before hitting past Grima.

Melita tried to fight back in the second half with Senglea goalkeeper Timmy Aquilina alert to keep out efforts from Michael Borg Olivier and Toriano Singleton.

Melita came out attacking the Senglea defence with Timmy Aquilina twice saving well from a corner and conclusions by Borg Olivier and Singleton.

Cabral should have put his name on the scoresheet late on but was denied by the alert Grima.

Melita: N. Grima, J.P. Attard (Xuereb), A. Mizzi, R. Parrado, M. Cachia, K. Pace, E. Cornago, M. Fenech, L. Micallef (N. Bradshaw), T. Singleton, A. Borg Olivier (A. Borg Hedley).

Senglea: T. Aquilina, K. Farrugia, R. Tanti, M. Borg, K. Tanti, B. Muscat (B. Muscat), A. Obaje-Smith (R. Dalli), J. Cabral, P. Doffo, H. Vella, T. Vella (K. Abela).

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Best player: Juninho Cabral (Senglea).

Għargħur 3

Vittoriosa Stars 5

Għargħur: Z. Valletta, K. Fedele, S. Mino, I. Chircop, C. Gie (A. Zarb), M. Fagbeja, D. Camilleri, L. Galea, L. Busuttil, J. Azzopardi, K. Conti (L. Vella).

Vittoriosa Stars: K. Magri (L. Cauchi), D. Fava, A. Galea, P. Mrvic, C. Spiteri, J. Pace, L. Gauci, L. Grech, J. Ogonuppe, C. Mallia (O. Obifuele), G. Sultana (A. Farrugia).

Referee: Glenn Tonna.

Scorers: Fagbeja (GĦ) 26, 42, 57 pen.; Ogonuppe (V) 52; Pace (V) 64; Obiefule (V) 70 pen., 77, 85.

Best player: Obinna Obifuele (Vittoriosa Stars).