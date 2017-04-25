Football news

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club’s four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.

Llorente, who is Swansea’s leading goalscorer with 12 strikes, opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Stoke City.

“It was nice to score early on in the game because it helped the team. It gave us all some confidence,” Llorente said.

“But now I have to continue to score to help us avoid relegation. We have four games left and I hope to score a few more.”

Ibra vows to return stronger

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to come back even stronger after suffering a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in Europa League last week.

Ibrahimovic and defender Marcos Rojo are likely to miss the rest of the season after scans revealed they both have suffered cruciate knee ligament injuries.

“First of all, thank you for all the support and love,” Ibrahimovic wrote on his Instagram account.

“It’s no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while. I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn’t be any problem.”

Juventus win not easy – Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri insists Juventus’ commanding victory over Genoa was not easy to deliver.

The reigning Italian champions brushed aside hapless Genoa 4-0 at Juventus Stadium, furthering their pursuit of a sixth straight title.

He said: “The boys played this game in the right way, and it was not easy, because after that Champions League game we were always going to suffer a dip in energy and concentration.

“Instead they demonstrated important qualities including strength of character.

“We are not a perfect machine because there is still room for improvement, but the team are having a really great season.”

Roberts grateful to avoid injury

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts admits he is relieved he did not sustain serious damage after Andy Halliday’s wild lunge in the opening minutes of Sunday’s Cup semi-final.

Referee Willie Collum showed Halliday mercy by only producing a yellow card.

Asked if he felt Halliday should have been dismissed, Roberts replied: “Looking back, Scott Brown did (a similar tackle against Ross County last week and was sent off) but I don’t know.

“It was a bad tackle. I’ve seen it back again and it was a terrible tackle. I’m just thankful I didn’t get hurt.”

Toure critical of ref standards

Yaya Toure has complained about refereeing standards following Manchester City’s controversial FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal.

Referee Craig Pawson was the main focus of Toure’s ire after City had what seemed a good first-half goal disallowed before losing 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley on Sunday.

Toure said: “I think the referees have to stop this. I am very disappointed. It is not the first time, there have been a couple of times.

“If we have to talk about referees, people are going to say ‘we complain’ but when we see the highlights, for me it is very disappointing.

“Maybe on Thursday we are going to have a better referee or maybe play without a referee - I’d prefer that.”

Sanchez will stay says Wenger

Arsene Wenger has described Alexis Sanchez as an “animal” after his winner against Manchester City sent Arsenal through to the FA Cup final – and promised that the Chile striker will remain at the club next season.

“Alexis Sanchez was today like the team,” Wenger told the BBC. “He had problems to start and became stronger and stronger. He is an animal, he is always ready to kill the opponent.

“He will of course still be here next year because he has a contract until 2018, and hopefully we will manage to extend him,” Wenger said.