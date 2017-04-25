Rajtoral: Frantisek Rajtoral, a Czech footballer playing for Turkish top tier club Gaziantepspor was found dead in his home in an apparent suicide. The club’s president Ibrahim Kizil told reporters that the 31-year-old former international had hanged himself in his house in Gaziantep.

Cole: Former England international Ashley Cole scored an own goal as Los Angeles Galaxy’s tough start to the MLS campaign continued with a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders. Clint Dempsey put the Sounders ahead in the 29th minute before Cole put through his own goal six minutes later. Jordan Morris rounded off the scoring on the brink of half-time.

Adams: Granada head coach Tony Adams have revealed that former Premier League duo Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson will be offered contracts in the summer. The pair, who Adams brought in on trial, have been training since the former England captain took charge of the first team two weeks ago and have impressed enough to earn permanent deals.

Championship: Newcastle vs Preston 4-1.