Money market report for the week ending April 21

On April 13, 2017, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on April 18 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €14.75 billion, €1.52 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On April 19, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.08 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.41 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value April 20, maturing on July 20 and October 19 respectively. Bids of €20 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15 million, while no bids were submitted for the 182-day bills. Since €13.20 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €1.80 million, to stand at €227 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.350 per cent, up by 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 13, representing a bid price of €100.0886 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on July 27 and October 26 respectively.