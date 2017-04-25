Twenty-five faces of Gozo
New exhibition reveals sister island's colourful side
Gozo’s colourful side was exposed in a set of 25 photographs by Daniel Cilia showing what the island has to offer beyond its sea, sun and sand.
Exhibited at the Committee of the Regions Building in Brussels, the photos will remain on display until April 30.
The exhibition, themed ‘Gozo – faces of culture’, seeks to present the “colours of life” on the small island as a unique Mediterranean experience.
Forming part of the cultural programme of the Maltese European Council presidency, the exhibition is inspired by the stories of the Gozitans themselves, by their lifestyle and their history.
When he opened the exhibition, Gozo Minister Anton Refalo insisted that size did not matter, adding that endless opportunities could be achieved through closer political and business relations with the EU.
Apart from the sun, the sand and the sea, Gozo had so much to offer: from the Ġgantija Temples – the oldest free-standing structures in the world – to the ancient citadel whose origins predated classical Athens, he noted.
“Gozo is an island with a history spanning more than 7,000 years. It is the place where history and an amazing natural landscape embrace each other,” Dr Refalo said, referring also to the Azure Window, which collapsed last month.
