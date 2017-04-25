Twenty-five faces of Gozo

A luzzu at the open-air boathouse in Marsalforn. The ‘moustache’ is colour-coded, referring to the fishing village from where the boat was launched. The boat in the centre features the white moustache of Gozo. Photos: Daniel Cilia

Gozo’s colourful side was exposed in a set of 25 photographs by Daniel Cilia showing what the island has to offer beyond its sea, sun and sand.

At the Ġgantija Interpretation Centre, young Elena admires one of the most intriguing finds at the Xagħra Circle – a group of limestone statuettes archaeologists dubbed ‘the Shaman’s cache’.

Exhibited at the Committee of the Regions Building in Brussels, the photos will remain on display until April 30.

The exhibition, themed ‘Gozo – faces of culture’, seeks to present the “colours of life” on the small island as a unique Mediterranean experience.

Forming part of the cultural programme of the Maltese European Council presidency, the exhibition is inspired by the stories of the Gozitans themselves, by their lifestyle and their history.

When he opened the exhibition, Gozo Minister Anton Refalo insisted that size did not matter, adding that endless opportunities could be achieved through closer political and business relations with the EU.

Apart from the sun, the sand and the sea, Gozo had so much to offer: from the Ġgantija Temples – the oldest free-standing structures in the world – to the ancient citadel whose origins predated classical Athens, he noted.

“Gozo is an island with a history spanning more than 7,000 years. It is the place where history and an amazing natural landscape embrace each other,” Dr Refalo said, referring also to the Azure Window, which collapsed last month.

Children from Żebbuġ preparing trays of għażżiela, a ring-like cake with an M for Mary in the centre that is believed to ward off lightning and other catastrophes if hung upon one’s bed.

The citadel, which rises dramatically above Victoria, offers a strategic vantage point, dominating the skyline as intended by military architects.

The people of Għarb prepare an infjorata, a carpet-like design with flowers, on the parish church parvis in honour of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin to Saint Elizabeth.

Holy Week is packed with religious and folklorist manifestations, including men and women carrying heavy crosses (as in this photograph taken at Xagħra, Gozo) or dragging iron chains tied to their ankles.