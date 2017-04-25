International appointment for Helen O'Grady academy principal

Alan Montanaro

Well-known actor Alan Montanaro, principal of the Helen O’Grady Drama Academy in Malta has been invited to join the academy's international training and development team.

A number of new branches are expected to open in several new territories, including Moscow, Turkey, Croatia, Asia and South America.

The concept and philosophy behind the Helen O’Grady Drama Academy is to provide children with a drama programme that has been specifically designed to increase their confidence, self-esteem, communicative ability and creative talents.

“This is a time of unprecedented growth for the academy,” said Nigel Le Page, CEO of the academy.

”We are confident that Alan's passion and experience will inspire and contribute to the successes of new academies as well as existing ones.”

Training and accreditation in the unique teaching techniques is an integral part of the academy’s success and are an ongoing process to ensure that all teachers remain at the very top of their game.

"Our curriculum is a winner, but it's only as good as the teacher that implements it," international training director Alison Mazanec added.