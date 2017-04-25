Watch: Musical roadtrip across the USA - New York (ARTE)
In 10 episodes, Music on the Road roadtrips across the United States to explore America's music scene. From the Colombian coast to the East River in Brooklyn, Elkin Pautt and his group Delsonido are playing cumbia to the sound of dub step. A musical gesture that reflects their desire for emancipation from the position of a 'minority' in their adopted country.
