Local results

BOV Division Two: Gudja vs Żabbar 0-2; Birżebbuġa vs Siġġiewi 1-0; St George’s vs Għaxaq 6-0; Marsaxlokk vs Mġarr 2-2; Żejtun vs Mellieħa 5-0; Attard vs San Ġwann 0-8; Qrendi vs Swieqi 3-0.

GFA Division One: Xagħra vs Victoria Hotspurs 0-3; Għajnsielem vs Xewkija 0-2.

GIDA League: La Valette vs FC Scandinavia 1-1 (FC Scandinavia champions); La Famiglia vs Birnapa 4-1; Memories vs MUSC 1-3.

IASC Amateur Cup final: Ħamrun vs Birkirkara 5-2.

IASC KO: Birżebbuġa vs Floriana Ajax 0-5; Msida Red Stars vs Gżira United 2-0.

Basketball

Women’s League play-off final (Game Two) Luxol vs Gżira Athleta 48-45 (series level at 1-1). Men’s League final (game 3) Luxol vs Floriana 84-71 (Luxol win 3-0) .

Shooting

Trap: 1. B. Galea 114/125-19-24-28-33-41+1; 2. M. Buhagiar 109/125-21-24-27-32-41; 3. N. Carabott 107/125-19-23-27-32; 4. N. Attard 107/125-20-24-26; 5. W. Sammut 105/125-18-22; 6. F. Pace 110/125-17.