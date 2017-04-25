Kalkara SJ regain sole leadership

Kalkara St Joseph moved a step closer to winning back-to-back National Darts League titles after beating Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club 6-2 in their last match while fellow title contenders Floriana Ajax could only manage a 4-4 draw against Mosta Horseshoe.

With only two games to go, Kalkara are now enjoying a two-point lead over the Greens at the top of the Division One table.

At the wrong end of the table, Żejtun Beland Bullseye won another direct encounter to keep their salvation hopes alive. This time they beat Gudja POs 5-3 to move to a safer position in the Relegation Pool.

In the next round of matches from the National League, pencilled for next Friday, Kalkara play Mosta Horseshoe and Floriana take on Birżebbuġa Cox SC. From the Relegation Pool, Beland play Bormla BC, seeking to consolidate their position with another victory.

In Division Two, Ħamrun Education Bar made sure of their promotion to the top flight next season after a 5-3 win over Senglea M. Conquest.

Ħamrun, who will be back in Division One after a one-year absence, have now extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

Meanwhile, the Buġibba Munchies Pub side are one point away from sealing a first-ever promotion to Division One thanks to a 5-3 win over Floriana Ajax ‘B’.

The Munchies have 37 points, one behind Ħamrun but six better off than third-placed Senglea M. Conquest.

Division One: Mosta Horseshoe vs Floriana Ajax 4-4; Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club vs Kalkara St Joseph 2-6; Gudja POs vs Żejtun Beland Bullseye 3-5; Bormla Bocci Club vs Juventutis Domus 8-0.

Championship Pool: Kalkara 47 points; Floriana Ajax 45; Mosta Horseshoe 35; Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club 14 points.

Relegation Pool: Żejtun Beland Bulls-eye 23 points; Bormla Bocci Club 21; Gudja POs 18; Juventutis Domus (relegated) 2.

Cup competitions

Floriana Ajax and Mosta Horseshoe secured a place in the finals of both four- and five-a-side cup finals after the semi-final second-legs were played recently.

In the four-a-side tournament, Mosta Horseshoe reversed a 9-7 first-leg deficit with a 12-4 win over Kalkara St Joseph ‘B’ in the return match.

Floriana edged Kalkara St Joseph ‘A’ 9-7 after an eight-all stalemate in the first match.

The final will be played at the Red Bar in Kalkara on May 3.

In the five-a-side competition, Floriana eliminated Kalkara St Joseph 7-3 on aggregate and Mosta Horseshow whitewashed Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club 10-0 over the two legs.

Floriana play Mosta in the ultimate showdown tomorrow at the Beland club.