The adult panto is back and this year it is funnier, naughtier and more irreverent than ever.

Little Red Riding Hood, written and directed as always by Steve Hili – now a professional comedian in London – and featuring the funniest people in Malta will run for three weekends in summer.

The cast includes Joseph Zammit, Larissa Bonaci, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Undine Laverve, Joe Depasquale, Malcolm Galea as the no holds-barred dame, and, of course, Hili himself.

Because the country is close to an election, the crew has decided to take the show and all the political satire that comes with it, right to the Prime Minister’s doorstep – St James Cavalier in Valletta.

Since the adult panto attracts many people every year, bookings can be made from now. If one takes advantage of an early offer valid until Wednesday, one will get a free ticket with every two bought for the downstairs seats.

For tickets, visit http://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org or call 2122 0616.