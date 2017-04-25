Spring Classics

Mezzo soprano Althea Troisi De Menville and soprano Anna Bonello (below) will be giving a concert at the oratory of St Francis church tomorrow.

Upcoming, talented young artists Althea Troisi De Menville (mezzo soprano) and Anna Bonello (soprano), accompanied by pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa, will tomorrow give a concert as part of a series of lunchtime performances organised by Barocco Foundation.

The sparkling and fascinating programme presents some of the world’s most loved arias. It will commence with two sacred arias composed by Vivaldi and Cherubini. They will sing Vivaldi’s Aria di Abra from his oratory Juditha Triumphans and his Gloria from Domine Deus, to be followed by Cherubini’s Ave Maria.

The soprano and mezzo soprano will also perform two songs composed by Giacomo Rossini: Di Tanta Palpiti and Una Voce Poco Fa and two arias composed by Mozart: E Amore un Ladroncello from Così Fan Tutte and Vedrai Carino from Don Giovanni. The programme also includes Herbert’s Art Is Calling for Me from The Enchantress and Offenbach’s Barcarolle from Les Contes de Hoffmann.

The lunchtime concert will be held tomorrow at 12.30pm at the oratory of St Francis church in Valletta. The event aims to raise funds for the Franciscan Church. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].