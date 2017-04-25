Announcements

BUGEJA. On Monday, April 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELIZABETH (Lizzi), née Griffiths, of Gżira, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Trish, widow of her son Joe, Victor and his wife Connie, Kathy, widow of her son Godwin, Miriam and her husband Anthony Camilleri, Pat and her husband William-Stuart, Sandra and her husband Mark Farrell, Christine and her husband Joseph Gatt Baldacchino, Jacqueline and her husband Jesmond Attard, her brother Joe and his wife Salvina Griffiths, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26 at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. On April 23, at Karin Grech Hospital, FRANCIS, of Lija, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his beloved children Charlie, Salvu, Emmanuel, Grace, Anna, Andrew, Maria and Joseph, and their res-pective spouses, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25, at 8am for Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Lija Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

MARTINELLI. On April 22, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, CANON EMMANUEL, of Senglea, residing in Msida, went to meet the Risen Lord, whom he served in the priesthood for 61 years, at the age of 87. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved sister Maria, Tessie, widow of his brother Joseph, his nieces and nephews Louisa, Isabella, Sandro, Mario and Luciano, their respective families, members of the clergy, especially those at Msida parish church and the Collegiate Church at Senglea, fellow residents and sisters at Dar tal-Kleru, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Dar tal-Kleru today, Monday, April 24, for the chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Msida, where he will be lying for the public to pay their last respects from noon to 2pm. At 2pm, a cortege will leave for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated by His Grace the Archbishop at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedication and loving care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On April 23, GEORGE, aged 69, widower of Josette nee Said, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved children Sarah and Chris and his wife Andrea, his much-loved grandchildren George, Alex, Joe, Tom and Matthew, his partner Marie, his father John, his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Marthese, Joe and Anna, Yvonne, Nancy and Henry, Joan and Dominic, Ray and Pat, Tonio and Grace, Christine and Chris, in-laws, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by a private burial at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Ursuline Sisters Creche, Angela House, Guardamanġia will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. On April 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA (Carrie) of Balzan, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her nephews and nieces, Mary and her husband Joe, Eileen widow of Joe, Therese and her husband Carmel, Lawrence and his wife Antoinette, Tony and his wife Doris, Mariella and her husband Mark, Max and his wife Judy, her great-nieces and great-nephews, in particular Josephine and Marie Therese and all their families, other relatives and friends among whom Terzjarji Madonna tal-Karmnu. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25, at 2pm for St Therese of Lisieux, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. Donations to Hospice Movement in Balzan will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

SALIBA. Unfading, cherished, loving memories of our dear father CARMELO. Always in our hearts and prayers. George, Violet de Marco and Madeleine Sophie James.

SPITERI GONZI. In loving memory of EDWARD, a dear son and brother, on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts.