Monday, April 24, 2017, 08:27

Young man grievously hurt in St Paul's Bay crash

21-year-old crashed into a house, police said

A youth was grievously injured in the early hours of the morning when he crashed his car into a St Paul's Bay house, police said. 

The 21-year-old victim, who is Polish but lives in San Ġwann, lost control of the Citroen Xsara he was driving while on Triq il-Knisja.

Police were called to the scene at 12.30am, with paramedics taking the young man to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.  

An investigation is underway.  

