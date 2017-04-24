Young man grievously hurt in St Paul's Bay crash

A youth was grievously injured in the early hours of the morning when he crashed his car into a St Paul's Bay house, police said.

The 21-year-old victim, who is Polish but lives in San Ġwann, lost control of the Citroen Xsara he was driving while on Triq il-Knisja.

Police were called to the scene at 12.30am, with paramedics taking the young man to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.

An investigation is underway.