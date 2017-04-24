WSC accountant not guilty of attempting to defraud Polidano Brothers

A Water Services Accountant has been acquitted of his alleged involvement in a scheme intended to defraud Polidano Brothers Limited of some €24,000.

Victor Testa, 35, from Sliema, had faced accusations of having disclosed confidential information and assisted his friend, former Sliema mayor Nikki Dimech, in swindling funds belonging to the Polidano company.

The matter had come to light following a police report filed by the Chief Executive of Enemalta Corporation regarding the alleged misappropriation of cheques issued by WSC in favour of Polidano Brothers for works carried out.

Two such cheques allegedly ended up in the hands of a third party creditor of Mr Dimech. The creditor had requested the endorsement of these cheques by Mr Charles Polidano who, however, turned down the request.

Mr Testa had been charged as the person who had passed on the cheques to Mr Dimech some time between June 2010 and March 2011.

The court, presided by magistrate Doreen Clarke, observed that the prosecution had based its accusations upon the testimony of Charles Polidano who, however, "was not so credible in certain aspects of his version" linking the accused to the fraud.

It was noted that Mr Polidano had first testified that Mr Testa had admitted to having passed on the cheques to his friend Mr Dimech, only to state, shortly after under oath that the cheques had been passed on by the accused "or someone else."

This testimony alone was not sufficient to determine the existence of a 'common design' linking the accused and Mr Dimech to a fraudulent scheme.

Indeed, " there was no evidence whatsoever that the accused had disclosed any information to Mr Dimech," the court concluded, declaring Mr Testa not guilty and acquitting him of all the charges.

Inspector Yvonne Farrugia prosecuted.

Lawyer Giannella DeMarco was defence counsel.