Today's front pages
Local newspapers all lead with news concerning the tumultuous political events that have shaken the nation.
The Times of Malta leads with round-up of yesterday's events, quoting PN leader Simon Busuttil's words that Egrant claims have escalated to a "national crisis".
The Malta Independent reports on yesterday's anti-corruption rally, saying Dr Busuttil, PD leader Marlene Farrugia and former AD chairman Michael Briguglio have given birth to a '#ForzaNazzjonali'.
In-Nazzjon takes a similar tack, with a full-page photo of yesterday's rally and a headline stating that "A national force has been born".
L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's speech at the Labour Party Annual General Conference, in which he said that "A rose will blossom from this story of thorny lies."
