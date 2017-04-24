Today's front pages

Local newspapers all lead with news concerning the tumultuous political events that have shaken the nation.

The Times of Malta leads with round-up of yesterday's events, quoting PN leader Simon Busuttil's words that Egrant claims have escalated to a "national crisis".

The Malta Independent reports on yesterday's anti-corruption rally, saying Dr Busuttil, PD leader Marlene Farrugia and former AD chairman Michael Briguglio have given birth to a '#ForzaNazzjonali'.

In-Nazzjon takes a similar tack, with a full-page photo of yesterday's rally and a headline stating that "A national force has been born".

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's speech at the Labour Party Annual General Conference, in which he said that "A rose will blossom from this story of thorny lies."