Scouts and girl guides celebrate voluntary work
Over 4,700 girl guides and scouts marched from Floriana to Valletta yesterday to celebrate the voluntary work they do.
The annual parade of the Scout Association of Malta and the Malta Girl Guides kicked off with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna together with the national chaplains of both associations.
The scout groups and girl guide units then assembled at the Floriana Granaries to form up.
This year, the parade was led by the central district, followed by the Gozo, north and south districts. The Scout Association of Malta is divided into four districts.
As per tradition, the groups marched from the Granaries to Republic Street, in Valletta, making their way through St George’s Square, where President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca took the salute.
The groups then made their way to Pjazza De Valette.
Several bands participated as hundreds of people, including many parents, proudly watched.
