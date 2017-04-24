President Coleiro Preca summons Simon Busuttil to meeting

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has called Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to a meeting this morning.

In a tweet, the PN leader said that he would use the meeting to "ask her to use her authority to resolve this crisis."

The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon.

I have been called to meet @presidentMT Coleiro Preca this morning. I will ask her to use her authority to resolve this crisis. — Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) April 24, 2017

Dr Busuttil yesterday told a crowd of demonstrators gathered in Valletta to protest corruption that the President had the moral authority to ask Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to step aside in the wake of allegations linking his wife to Panama company Egrant.

"The President is known for her honesty and integrity and although she does not have the legal power to remove the Prime Minister, she had the moral authority to ask him to leave in the national interest," Dr Busuttil told the thousands of people gathered in Valletta for a protest against corruption organised by the Nationalist Party.