Monday, April 24, 2017, 15:38

Parliamentary committee to scrutinise appointment of chairpersons, ambassadors

Parliament will soon be able to scrutinise the government's nomination of chairpersons and ambassadors, the prime minister said today.

Joseph Muscat said a parliamentary committee would be tasked to give its recommendations to the government on key appointments.

This, he at a press conference, was the fulfillment of an electoral pledge.

Dr Muscat said Cabinet was in the final stages of approving legislation that would make this parliamentary scrutiny possible.

He did not elaborate.

