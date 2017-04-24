No comment on police commissioner's fenkata from Home Affairs Minister

Minister Abela and commissioner Cutajar.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo declined to comment on the police commissioner’s decision to participate in a fenkata while serious allegations of corruption were being made against the Prime Minister and his wife.



Asked during a press conference whether he agreed with the commissioner Laurence Cutajar's course of action, Dr Abela did not reply. Instead, he attacked the Opposition for undermining the commissioner and the island’s institutions.



“It is not fair that allegations are made and no proof is presented to substantiate them. The commissioner acted immediately as soon as the Prime Minster asked him to call a magistrate and start an inquiry.”



Pressed to say whether he deemed the commissioner's choice to indulge in a fenkata in Mġarr instead of ensuring that measures were taken to preserve any possible evidence at Pilatus Bank, which was mentioned in corruption allegations against the Prime Minister's wife, the minister again refused to reply.



Last week, following allegations published by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that Panama company Egrant was owned by the wife of the Prime Minister, footage on NET TV showed two senior officials of Pilatus Bank carrying mysterious bags out of the bank in the middle of the night.

It was only after the footage of the bank officials was shown on TV that the Prime Minister announced that he had asked the police commissioner to order a magisterial inquiry.



The decision was announced by the OPM at midnight, hours after the allegations were made and footage was shown of the officials carrying bags out of the bank in Ta' Xbiex. Police only raided the bank the following morning.



The bank has denied any ties to the Prime Minister or his family and said that the bags contained the personal luggage of the bank’s chairman who had just returned from overseas.



Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has insisted that the explanations offered are not credible and that the inquiry underway is not credible, since police delayed in raiding the bank.