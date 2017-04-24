Yana Micallef Stafrace to be appointed magistrate

Lawyer Yana Micallef Stafrace is to be appointed magistrate tomorrow.

Dr Micallef Stafrace has been chairwoman of the Domestic Violence Commission since May 2013.

She is the daughter of prominent lawyer Joe Micallef Stafrace, who served for some months as a minister in the early 1970s before a falling out with then prime minister Dom Mintoff.

Her brothers Simon and Kirill were Labour candidates for the general election and the European Parliament election respectively but she was never involved in politics.

She has been practicing law since 1987.

Her nomination was cleared by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Dr Micallef Stafrace chaired the Small Claims Tribunal and was a member of the Commission Against Corruption.

She is married and has a son.