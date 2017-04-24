Mrieħel bypass bridge to be installed this week

An impression of how the bridge will look.

The pedestrian bridge over the Mrieħel bypass will be put in place later this week and the bypass will therefore be closed for several hours during the next three nights.

Transport Malta said the bridge span will be trucked from Hal Far to Mrieħel tonight between 8pm and 11pm. Aldo Moro Marsa, direction to Paola, will be closed at times during these three hours.

One side of the bridge will be put in place tomorrow night and the bypass, direction to Attard will be closed to traffic for some time from 8pm.

Both sides of the bypass will be closed for some time on Wednesday night when works resume, on both sides of the bridge. Access to traffic will open at 5.30am.