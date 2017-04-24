Armed Forces launch ten-year strategic plan

Dr Abela launching the strategic plan. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

The Armed Forces of Malta today launched a ten-year strategic plan aimed at improving its capabilities and the work environment of its members.

Launched by Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, the plan identified the strategic goals for the next decade including the necessary level of military capability required to act as a deterrent to hostile intention and to acquire more assets, particularly in its naval and air squadron.

READ: Minister won't comment on police commissioner's fenkata

The army intends to have some 2,300 members and has also recently established a special operations unit aimed at providing specialisation in certain areas.

Minister Carmelo Abela said that during the past four years, the army has invested some €75 million in assets and has recently commissioned a €38 million offshore vessel which should enhance its capabilities in patrolling Maltese coasts.

He said that most of the investment was made through EU funds.