Rave parties
How disgusting – the Malta Tourism Authority helped in theorganisation of two rave parties on the holiest days of the year, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.
I don’t want to hear that not everyone is a practising Christian. I know that well enough. No wonder Malta is going to the dogs and so many people are losing their moral values. For many, money has become their god.
