On first-name basis

The gospel of Tuesday in the Octave of Easter tells the story of Mary Magdalene’s meeting with the Risen Jesus “outside the tomb” (John 20:11). She recognised our Lord when he called her name: “Mary” (John 20:16). The Expositor’s Greek Testament comments that Jesus “uttering her name, Μαριάμ, revealed that He was a friend who knew her”.

Do I believe that Jesus is my friend who personally knows me? Do I quickly hear his voice? When I feel utterly helpless do I believe that He calls me to search Him with my gaze? Does not my turning fully round towards Him bring me surprise, recognition, relief and joy that my heart really needs?