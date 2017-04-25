The introduction of a fast ferry service between the two islands has now been in the offing for decades. In fact the first step was introduced when Gozo had its first energetic minister a couple of decades ago.

Since then, very unfortunately, Gozo has also lost another essential service namely its helicopter link.

Gozitans rightly expect that both political parties should incorporate this essential service in their electoral programmes and avoid cheating us with the tunnel’s studies.

Should they fail to ignore this social commodity in the coming election I for one refrain from being taken for a ride.