BBC Malta feature
Maltese traditions and religious customs were embraced and eulogised on BBC Radio 4 on Easter Sunday at a time when processions with the statue of the Risen Christ were greeted by enthusiastic if somewhat excited crowds waiting for the traditional run.
A brief description of the pageantry and historical anecdotes were given by yours truly who was recently interviewed by radio commentator Andrew Earis. The item was part of a 17-minute programme featuring St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta and coordinated by the chancellor, Rev. Canon Simon Godfrey.
Accoding to media reports BBC Radio 4 addresses an audience worldwide, anyone interested in intelligent speech, and is packed with the most insightly journalism and fascinating features.
