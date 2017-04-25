Sos Amor bags first win at Marsa

Sos Amor broke its duck at the Marsa racetrack after winning the Premier class race, which highlighted the 15th meeting of the season.

Thirteen trotters took part in the class Premier race.

It was Pine Rolls (Matthew Farrugia) the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Cummin (Rodney Gatt) and Tennis d’Anjou (Charles Degiorgio).

With 300m to go, it was Cummin which took the lead, however in the final straight the Swedish mare was reeled in by French Sos Amor (Salvu Cutajar) which crossed the post first ahead of Unrefundable (Anton Cassar).

Whata Buz (Noel Baldacchino) finished in fourth place.

The winner clocked an average time of 1.13.8” per kilometre.

Two races from class Gold were also in the programme yesterday.

Tempo Boy (Clint Vassallo) ran out of steam midway through the final straight of the first heat.

This French trotter was overtaken by Big Ben (Charles Camilleri) which gained its first win of the year.

Favourite Mad Neo (Noel Baldacchino) and Smarty Jet (Brian Debono) finished respectively in third and fourth place.

In the second class Gold race, French Timoudy De Littry (Paul Galea) led all the way and managed to notch its first win in Malta by two lengths from Universal Charm (Noel Baldacchino) and French debutante Toubillon (Charles Camilleri).

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Sunday. The first race is scheduled for 2pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Bronze – Lord Indika (Jean Paul Polidano) – 1.18.1”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Charm Blou (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.8”

Race 3. Class Bronze – Voila Dry (Ivan Bilocca) – 1.17.5”

Race 4. Class Silver – Roma M (Paul Galea) – 1.17.6”

Race 5. Class Silver – Clicquots Madonna (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.18.1”

Race 6. Class Gold – Big Ben (Charles Camilleri) – 1.15.7”

Race 7. Class Gold – Timoudy De Littry (Paul Galea) – 1.16.7”

Race 8. Class Premier – Sos Amor (Salvu Cutajar) – 1.13.8”

Race 9. Class Silver – Big Finish (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.3”