Sporting briefs

Red Bulls: New York Red Bulls went level on points with Columbus Crew at the top of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference after a 2-0 win. Alex Muyl’s 11th-minute goal was added to by a Daniel Royer penalty seven minutes before the break and that was enough for the the team based in New Jersey to move level on 13 points with the Crew.

A-League: Perth Glory will take on A-League Premiers’ Plate winners Sydney FC next week for a spot in the Grand Final after seeing off Tim Cahill’s Melbourne City 2-0 in the second of the competition’s elimination playoffs. Spaniard Diego Castro put Perth in front in the 16th minute before Joel Chianese claimed a second on the half hour.

China: Italian forward Graziano Pelle scored his first goal of the season yesterday but his side Shandong Luneng missed the chance to move back into second place in the Chinese Super League as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chongqing Lifan. Fernandinho gave Chongqing the lead in the 28th minute before Pelle equalised eight minutes from time as Shandong picked up a point that leaves them in fourth, three points behind leaders Guangzhou R&F.

Kit blunder: Liverpool Ladies won their Spring Series opener at Yeovil – as they were forced to wear the hosts’ away kit. The visitors left their new kit in Liverpool, just days after they signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Avon. Alex Greenwood’s penalty gave the Reds an early lead before Gemma Bonner made it 2-0. Katie Zelem added a quickfire second-half brace to seal the win before Sarah Wiltshire grabbed Yeovil Town’s sole goal.

Greece: Olympiakos clinched their seventh consecutive Greek league title and 44th in total after strolling past strugglers PAS Giannina with a heavy 5-0 scoreline in their penultimate match of the Super League season yesterday.