Milan great Baresi in Malta
Franco Baresi (left) was in Malta yesterday as special guest of San Ġwann FC. The former Milan and Italy defender was here as part of the San Ġwann FC celebrations after winning promotion to Division One next season. An interview with the three-time European Cup winner, will be published later this week. Photo shows Baresi with top officials from San Ġwann FC.
