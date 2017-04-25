Football news

Harry Kane insists Tottenham Hotspur will try to win the Premier League for Ugo Ehiogu after they were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Fans of both teams at Wembley paid tribute to Ehiogu, who died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training ground.

“Of course, the last couple of days have been tough,” Kane said.

“Ugo was a great character around the training ground, it was just shocking news to be honest.

“Of course we’ll do everything we can to win the league for him – we wanted to win today for him and for ourselves as well.”

Pioli deserves Inter job – Icardi

Mauro Icardi has called on Inter coach Stefano Pioli to keep his job, even if the club don’t qualify for European football next season.

Pioli led Inter on a long unbeaten run through December and January sparking hope of a challenge for Champions League football, but their form has tailed off in recent weeks, culminating in a 5-4 defeat against Fiorentina on Saturday night.

“I think the club has faith in him, because he has proved his qualities and the coach has given us a great deal,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“At the moment everything is going wrong, now he will talk to the club and we’ll see what happens.”

Anelka, Domenech feud on Mbappe

Nicolas Anelka has hit back after Raymond Domenech urged teenage Monaco star Kylian Mbappe not to follow the former Arsenal’s striker example.

When asked about the potential of 18-year-old Mbappe Domenech said: “I remember Ronaldo at the Olympics in 1996, and Mbappe is of this level – a world-class player.

“It is up to him to manage this well. He has the choice between being Ronaldo or Anelka.”

But an angry Anelka hit back, telling JJD Media that if Mbappe followed his example he would be “among the best attackers, with a strong character.”

We had an off-day, says Ancelotti

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti admits his side had an off-day in the 2-2 home draw to struggling Mainz.

The Bundesliga leaders, who were ousted from the Champions League last week, twice had to come from behind to secure a point at the Allianz Arena

“We didn’t play well today. It was difficult for us,” Ancelotti told reporters. “It was hard, but we expected more. We were not as compact as usual in the first half.

“We should have done better. In the second half we were more compact, we played better and were able to compensate.”

Lazio eye Janssen swoop

Lazio are ready to offer €14 million for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward has struggled for regular football this season and could be interested in a move elsewhere.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has set his sights on signing the Spurs forward.

Janssen joined Tottenham from AZ Alkmaar for €22 million last summer, but the report said that Spurs would only be willing to negotiate for a fee in that region.

Swans will keep fighting – Carroll

Tom Carroll has promised relegation rivals Hull that Swansea will fight to the bitter end to stay in the Premier League.

Carroll scored only his second Premier League goal as Paul Clement’s side claimed a first win in seven games with a precious 2-0 home victory over Stoke.

But Swansea remain in the relegation zone after Hull’s 2-0 win against Watford kept them two points adrift of the Tigers with four games to play.

“Hull will look at this result and know we are not going to be giving up without a fight,” Carroll said.

“We will be scrapping right to the end. Obviously they had a good result, but it is a small gap and they are still within touching distance.”