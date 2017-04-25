Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda, the BC Hamburg from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno (Sullivan Maritime), the Carat from Piraeus to Durres (Sullivan Shipping) and the La Superba from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Maersk Bogor from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The BC Hamburg from Algiers to Algiers (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Maersk Savona from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd). on Wednesday.

The Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (Thomas Smith &Co. Ltd) on Thursday.