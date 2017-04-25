Luxol are hoops kings

Photo: Wally Galea

BUPA Luxol were yesterday crowned Malta basketball champions for the 13th time in the club’s history after defeating Floriana MCP Car Parks 84-71 to seal the final play-off series 3-0.

This was Luxol’s first championship crown after an absence of eight years.

Samuel Deguara was again the protagonist for John Tabone’s Luxol yesterday as the towering pivot was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the final series.