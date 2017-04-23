Four injured in stabbing attack by teenage Palestinian in Tel Aviv

Four people have been injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv by a young Palestinian.

The four victims suffered light injuries and the 18-year-old Palestinian was arrested, though it remains unclear whether the attack on Sunday was politically motivated.

Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in a wave of stabbings, shootings and car-rammings since September 2015.

Israeli forces killed at least 244 Palestinians in the same period, most of the Palestinians being identified as attackers by Israeli authorities, the rest dying in clashes with Israeli troops.

Israel says the violence is fueled by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it stems from anger over 50 years of occupation.