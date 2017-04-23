Today's sport
Football
National Stadium: BOV Premier League 4pm Sliema Wanderers vs Mosta; 6pm Birkirkara vs Hibernians.
Centenary Stadium: BOV Division Two 3pm Gudja United vs Żabbar; 5.15pm Birżebbuġa vs Siġġiewi.
Mosta: BOV Division Two 3pm St George’s vs Għaxaq.
Luxol Stadium: BOV Division Two 3pm Marsaxlokk vs Mġarr United.
Sirens Ground: BOV Division Two 3pm Żejtun Corinthians vs Mellieħa; 5.15pm Attard vs San Ġwann.
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Division Two 3pm Qrendi vs Swieqi United.
Gozo Stadium: GFA Division One 2pm Xagħra vs Victoria Hotspurs; 4pm Għajnsielem vs Xewkija Tigers.
Mosta: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Mosta vs Balzan. U-15 10.15am Pembroke vs Balzan.
Sirens Ground: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Floriana vs Melita. U-15 10.30am Floriana vs Ħamrun.
Luxol Ground: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Birkirkara vs Pieta. U-15 10.30am Hibernians vs Naxxar Lions.
Dingli Ground: Youth FA U-17 9am Valletta vs St Andrew’s. U-15 11am Kirkop vs Lija-Iklin.
Rabat: Youth FA U-17 decider 9am Għaxaq vs Mġarr. Youth FA U-15 decider 11am Swieqi vs Marsaskala.
Kerċem Stadium: BOV Women’s Division One 11am Gozo vs Mġarr.
Kirkop: Women’s Under-17 League 9am Birkirkara vs Mosta; 10.50am Hibernians vs Żebbuġ Rangers.
Melita: GIDA League 8.30am La Valette vs FC Scandinavia; 9.45am La Famiglia vs Birnapa; 11am Memories vs MUSC.
Sta Luċija: IASC Amateur Cup final 8.30am Ħamrun Liberty vs Birkirkara St Joseph. IASC KO 9.45am Birżebbuġa Tigers vs Floriana Ajax; 11am Msida Red Stars vs Gżira United.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali: MSV Life Women’s League play-off final (Game Two) 2.45pm Luxol vs Gżira Athleta. BOV Men’s League play-off final (game 3) 4.30pm BUPA Luxol vs FLoriana MCP Car Parks.
Handball
University SC: Boys U-15 League 9am Swieqi vs De La Salle; 10am HMS Seminary vs Luxol; 11am Kavallieri vs Aloysians.
Horse Racing
Marsa: 15th meeting. Start: 1.45pm.
Shooting
Bidnija: Trap selection competition. Shoot: 9.30am.
